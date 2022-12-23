Amid Covid spike in China, Anand Mahindra makes this appeal

As a fresh wave of the Covid-19 virus has gripped China, social media is flooded with visuals that hint towards a difficult period for the world’s most populous country, in terms of its preparedness to fight the notorious virus. Reacting to one such picture reportedly of a hospital in China, business tycoon Anand Mahindra said Friday that this might be a good chance to once again set an example of how “good” India is towards its neighbours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Mahindra tagged Indian biotech companies Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, and said, “Clearly their vaccines have not provided the necessary immunity. Can we demonstrate how to be good neighbours and @SerumInstIndia & @BharatBiotech? We currently have sufficient capacity to supply.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Three reasons India will not see a Covid-wave like China’s

He was reacting to the post of a Twitter user who had shared a picture from a hospital that seemed overwhelmed with patients that the user claimed was ‘Chongqing Medical University Hospital’. “There are no more beds inside the #Chongqing Medical University Hospital, and the elderly are starting to lie on the floor. The machines that are on the chests are used to replace the human hand to press the heart,” the user tweeted, along with hashtags such as “China Covid cases”.

Also Read | Covid Nasal vaccine okayed, countrywide hospital drills next week: 10 points

The sudden Covid-19 spike in China is being attributed to its decision to end the lockdown following the anti-lockdown protests that had shaken the country. News agency AFP reported that several hospitals in China are overflowing with patients with the elderly being the most hit this time. Even as people queue up to under-prepared hospitals that rely on makeshift Covid wards, China has officially logged only a “handful” of deaths, the agency’s report added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail