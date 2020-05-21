Covid latest: Three erroneous positive results lead to bar on Goa’s private lab

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 21:33 IST

The Goa government has suspended the permission it had granted to a private laboratory to collect samples for Covid-19 testing after a string of erroneous results emanated from the lab’s testing centre.

The laboratory, which used to collect swab samples and send to its headquarters in Mumbai for testing, was granted permission to collect samples after the Mumbai lab was granted a licence by the ICMR for conducting Covid-19 tests.

“Three samples of industrial labourers, which the laboratory reported as positive, have tested negative in the tests conducted at the Government lab, despite being tested twice. So we have temporarily suspended their permission to collect swab samples,” Mohanan said.

The laboratory, SRL Diagnostics, was the sole private laboratory in Goa that was permitted to conduct tests.

Several industries that brought in their workforce from outside the state had relied on the private laboratory to conduct tests on their employees.

“Henceforth, these employees will be tested for coronavirus in the government laboratory,” Mohanan said.

The State has so far registered 52 cases, 45 of which are active and are among those who have travelled to the state after restricted movement between borders was allowed.

Among the patients detected, only two are symptomatic.

With trains and planes set to gradually resume service over the coming weeks, the state is bracing for an increase in positive cases.