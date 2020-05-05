e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid lockdown: Indians, Japanese most nervous about reopening

Covid lockdown: Indians, Japanese most nervous about reopening

Data from an Ipsos survey of 14 countries indicate that only in four countries (China, India, Italy, Russia) does a majority favor restarting the economy with Covid-19 still uncontained.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 15:35 IST
Ben Schott
Ben Schott
Bloomberg
New Delhi, April 13 (ANI): Personnel uses a thermal screening device on a driver at the entrance of Shastri Bhawan as central government offices have resumed working during the ongoing nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.
New Delhi, April 13 (ANI): Personnel uses a thermal screening device on a driver at the entrance of Shastri Bhawan as central government offices have resumed working during the ongoing nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
         

As governments around the world weigh the pros and cons of reopening their economies before the novel coronavirus has been contained or cured, individual populations are debating how confident they are leaving their lockdowns.

Data from an Ipsos survey of 14 countries indicate that only in four countries (China, India, Italy, Russia) does a majority favor restarting the economy with Covid-19 still uncontained; in only two countries (Germany, Italy) are the majority not “very nervous” about leaving their homes.

Curiously, the majority of those who say they want their economies to restart before the virus has been contained also report being “very nervous” about leaving home — including 72% of Japanese and 82% of Indians. This suggests that even those economies that consider restarting may find a paucity of willing participants.

tags
top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper