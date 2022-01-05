Covid scare: In Bihar, two deputy CMs, three ministers found infected

At least two deputy chief ministers and three ministers in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in Bihar tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Deputy chief ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad, ministers Ashok Choudhary and Vijay Choudhary and state minister Sunil Kumar were reportedly found infected with coronavirus that has been spreading its tentacles fast across the state and other parts of the country.

Bihar's single day infections tally shot up two-and-a-half times to 893 on Tuesday, forcing the government to order a 14-day night curfew and other restrictions that will come into effect from Thursday. So far, there has been only one confirmed Omicron case in the state.

Also read | India's daily Covid tally rises by 58,097 cases, Omicron count touches 2,135

Also, parks, gyms, swimming pools and malls will remain shut in the state during the period.

Besides, Kumar decided to cancel his ongoing Samaj Sudhar Yatra (social reforms campaign) - it started on December 22 and was scheduled to conclude on January 15 - and the weekly Janata Darbar.

Over 150 doctors have also tested positive for the viral disease in the state in the last two hours. Seventy two more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna were found infected on Tuesdayhave tested positive for COVID according to the Medical Superintendent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON