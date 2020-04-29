Covid survivor: Stay positive, says Noida-based IT professional after recovering

india

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST

Lucknow: Umang Khemani (31), a Noida-based information technology (IT) professional, who tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive in March, is wiser in hindsight after recovering from SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

He has a word of advice for all those who are panic-stricken about the pandemic.

“Stay away from an overdose of Covid-19 news, and it’ll help you to stay positive. Watch web series on over-the-top (OTT) media offerings or any other programme of your choice on TV or online,” said Khemani, who works for a multi-national company (MNC).

He tested Covid-19 positive after his return from the US on March 17. He and his wife had gone to New York on March 6.

“We got ourselves tested for Covid-19 on our return from the US. I tested Covid-19 positive on March 21. Fortunately, my wife tested negative. I got myself admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida for treatment,” he said.

“The GIMS authorities took good care of me and followed all prescribed guidelines. The rooms were properly sanitised every three-four hours. I was on a healthy diet and doctors were supportive and inspirational. They encouraged me to do 15-minute yoga daily and urged me to think positively,” he added.

Khemani believes that if detected early, patients can recover from Covid-19. “Proper precautions need to be taken for 14 days. The mantra is to stay isolated, maintain social distancing norms, use personal protective equipment (PPE) kits such as mask, hand sanitiser and chances are high that you will recover in two weeks,” he said.

Khemani cites his own example to urge others not to worry about the pandemic. “Most of the patients are recovering. There’s no need to panic. I was released by the GIMS on March 30, and I’m happy to be back with my family. However, I’m taking all the precautions such as self-isolation even after I returned home,” he added.

Khemani’s cousin Dr. Rohit Gurnani, who works in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), had advised him to stay calm via several video-conferencing calls while he was undergoing treatment at the GIMS. He considers that he could recover quickly because of his family’s support.