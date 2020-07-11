Covid tally crosses 800k as country adds record cases

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 04:31 IST

India now has more than 800,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a threshold the country crossed on a day it added a record 27,271 infections in 24 hours. India’s total tally stood at 821,388.

About 520 more deaths were also reported on Friday that took the death toll from the viral illness to 22,139.