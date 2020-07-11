e-paper
India News / Covid tally crosses 800k as country adds record cases

Covid tally crosses 800k as country adds record cases

About 520 more deaths were also reported on Friday that took the death toll from the viral illness to 22,139.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 04:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India now has more than 800,000 cases of the coronavirus disease
India now has more than 800,000 cases of the coronavirus disease(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

India now has more than 800,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a threshold the country crossed on a day it added a record 27,271 infections in 24 hours. India’s total tally stood at 821,388.

About 520 more deaths were also reported on Friday that took the death toll from the viral illness to 22,139.

