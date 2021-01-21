Covid vaccination-related adverse events in India among lowest in world: Govt

India has reported at least 600 adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) from across the country in the past five days, one of the lowest in the world, of which 82 were reported on Wednesday. So far, 10 people have been hospitalised in six states due to reported adverse event following Covid immunisation, of which seven have been discharged.

Delhi has reported four hospitalisations, of which one healthcare worker is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Shahdara.

Karnataka has reported two cases, and one is still under observation at the district hospital in Chitradurga. Uttarakhand, Chattissgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have all reported one hospitalisation each related to AEFI.

While three from other states have been discharged, the case reported from West Bengal is still under observation at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Jangipura, Murshidabad.

“No case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination to date,” said Manohar Agnani, additional secteaty, health ministry.

The country has vaccinated close to 800,000 (7,868,42) healthcare workers against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) through 14,119 sessions till Wednesday, government data shows, of which 112,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6pm on Wednesday.

Two more deaths were reported of healthcare workers who were vaccinated, taking the total number of deaths to four since the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive in India, according to the government data.

The two new deaths were reported from Shivamoga in Karnataka and Nirmal in Telangana.

However, three of the four deaths have been found to be not related to Covid-19 vaccination, said Agnani.