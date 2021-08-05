Covid negative report mandatory to visit public places: Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Wednesday allowed shops and business to open six days a week but has made it mandatory for people – staff as well as visitors – to have taken at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine or prove that they tested negative on an RT-PCR test before they can enter any such establishment.

The state alone accounts for half of all new Covid-19 infections being recorded in the country and is going through what experts believe is a delayed second wave. The weekend curfew will now apply only to Sunday.

People seeking to enter public spaces can also show result of a positive test at least a month old.

Kerala is the first state to enforce such stringent provisions, inviting sharp reactions from traders and others. “It is very difficult to meet such restrictions. It will not serve any purpose. We will go back to the government,” said T Nasaruddin, state merchants’ association leader. Many like him also asked the state to provide enough vaccination before insisting on vaccine certificates.

To avoid crowding, all shops can function from 7 am to 9 pm. According to the order, people will be allowed inside the shop only on the basis of the shopping area (one person per 25 sq ft.). Hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to deliver food and public transport vehicles must enforce strict distancing and mask discipline, said the new guidelines issued on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 22,414 cases with a test positivity rate of 11.37% and logged 108 new deaths.