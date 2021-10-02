Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: Kerala to reopen theatres from Oct 25, but with restrictions
india news

Covid-19: Kerala to reopen theatres from Oct 25, but with restrictions

Published on Oct 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that theatres and auditoriums will function with 50 per cent seating capacity.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Kerala government on Saturday announced reopening of cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums in the state from October 25, but with restrictions in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Entry will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. Theatres and auditoriums will function with 50 per cent seating capacity," news agency ANI reported chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.

The announcement was made as number of daily cases of Covid-19 have been declining in the southern state. However, it still contributes to more than half of the 24-hour Covid-19 tally of India.

On Saturday, Kerala reported 13,217 new Covid-19 cases and 121 related fatalities. This took the death toll fatality count to 47,07,936 and 25,303, respectively.

According to state health department, 14,437 people recovered fron the infection in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the state reported 13,834 (of India's 24,354 cases) new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths.

