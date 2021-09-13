Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: 3 states, 3 UTs have achieved 100% first dose vaccination. Check list here

Himachal Pradesh was the first in the country to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with at least one dose.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:14 AM IST
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Rajasthan's Bikaner (PTI)

India’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is in full swing, with more than 740 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered since January 16, when the nationwide drive began with two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield.

Till now, over 565 million beneficiaries have received their first shot, while more than 177 million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 jab.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), there are three states and an equal number of Union territories (UT) where 100 per cent eligible population (18 years and above) have been vaccinated with at least the first dose:

 

(1.) Himachal Pradesh: The hill state was the first in the country to achieve this distinction. According to figures provided by the Union health ministry, more than 5.57 million such doses have been administered here thus far. CM Jairam Thakur said last week that all beneficiaries would be fully vaccinated by November 30.

(2.) Goa: As per official data, over 1.18 million beneficiaries here have been jabbed at least once, though opposition parties in the state have questioned the state government’s claim.

(3.) Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: In the UT, more than 626,000 beneficiaries have received their first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

(4.) Sikkim: The northeastern state achieved this feat by administering over 510,000 doses.

In addition to these, the UTs of Ladakh and Lakshadweep have vaccinated 100 per cent beneficiaries with at least first jab, from 197,000 and 53,499 doses respectively.

Thus far, six vaccines have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Of these, two are indigenously developed: Covaxin and ZyCoV-D.

 

