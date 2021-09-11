‘Pack of lies...’: Opposition questions Goa govt’s claim of 100% vaccination coverage

The opposition in Goa has questioned the government’s claim of having completed 100% vaccination of the first dose in the state, pointing out that the claim was unfounded with several hundreds of people yet to receive their first dose of vaccine.

“[The] claim by @goacm of 100% Covid vaccination to eligible population is one more lie added to the ‘pack of lies’ of @BJP4Goa Government. Insensitive @BJP4India 1st declared Goa as Open Defecation Free, Later announced Goa is connected with Tap Water in every Household. Lies continue…,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted on Saturday.

“We Challenge @GovtofGoa and CM to prove this bogus claim of 100% Vaccination in Goa. There are many people in Goa who have not taken their first dose,” Amarnath Panjikar, another Congress leader, said.

On Friday, the chief minister announced that with more than 11.80 lakh doses being administered - which, according to the voter’s list that the health authorities have been relying on, is around 30,000 more than the total registered voters in the state - the state has completed 100% vaccination of first dose.

The declaration meant that Goa became the second state after Himachal Pradesh to have completed 100% vaccination of the first dose.

“I congratulate our Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers for administering the first dose of #COVID19 vaccines to 100% eligible population in Goa. I thank the people of Goa for their support in making this drive a huge success. We shall continue to march ahead with the same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose,” Sawant said.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have congratulated the state on completing the milestone.

“Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Goa had initially set a target of completing 100% vaccination of the first dose by July 31 but missed it.

The chief Minister has now announced that the target to complete the second dose of vaccination will be achieved by October 31.