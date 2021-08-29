Himachal administers first dose of Covid vaccine to 100% of its population

Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to administer the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus to cent per cent of its population, said health minister Rajiv Saizal on Sunday. The health department is looking at completing the second of dose of vaccine for all its residents by November end.

“The state's performance in vaccinations has been very good. We will administer the second dose to 100 per cent population by November 30,” Saizal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination, the state has been doing well right from the beginning," he said.

He said the state would organise a special virtual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with beneficiaries and health care workers of the state government.

"According to the 2011 census, 47,00,681 people of the 18-plus age group have been vaccinated. According to the state’s projection, the same age group is 5,37,70,820, but 54,43,113 people have been vaccinated with the first dose," he added.

The minister said those found to have been left out of the inoculation drive would be given the dose soon, adding 13 lakh people had been vaccinated in the state.

The hill state reported 123 news cases of the virus and one related death on Sunday. At present, there are 1,750 active cases.