Covid-19: 80% of eligible population in Tripura received one vaccine jab

A Reang woman recieves a COVID-19 vacccine dose at Gobindabari village in Chawmanu, near Agartala(PTI Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:17 PM IST

Nearly 80 per cent of the total eligible population in Tripura has received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said here on Friday.

The state has received 24.9 lakh vaccine doses so far, of which 2.10 lakh is yet to be administered, Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, director, National Health Mission, said.

"As on June 24, a total of 18.31 lakh people have received the first shot, which is around 80 per cent of the total eligible population," Jaiswal said during a press meet.

He further stated that at least 98 per cent of the population in the age group of 45 years and above has been inoculated in the state with one shot.

Similarly, a total of 6.91 lakh people in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years have been administered the first jab, which is around 50 per cent of the targeted population, the official said.

"Different NGOs, clubs and social activist groups have cooperated with the government in its initiative to vaccinate people. The entire state machinery worked hard to make this inoculation drive a success," he added. PTI JOY RMS RMS

