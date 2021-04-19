Home / India News / Covid-19: BJD will not hold public rallies in Odisha's Pipili Assembly by-poll
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(ANI)

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday informed that the party has decided not to hold any public rallies or campaign meetings in the by-election of Pipili Assembly constituency on May 13.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, "Every life is precious and I always consider people of Odisha as my family members. In this extremely serious COVID-19 situation amidst a surge in cases in the country, BJD Odisha has decided not to hold any public rallies or campaign meetings in Pipili by-poll."

Patnaik also urged the Election Commission of India and other parties to consider the duration and method of campaigning.

"We contest elections to serve people. If the campaign has the potential to endanger lives, I would earnestly appeal to political parties and the Election Commission of India to reconsider both the duration and method of campaigning," he tweeted.

"India is a mature democracy and together we can come out with a solution. Democracy is by the people, for the people, and of the people. Jai Hind," he added.

