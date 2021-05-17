Covid-19 cases case among Odisha tribal group rises, 35 infected

With the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across rural areas of Odisha, infections among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), including the Bonda and Dongaria Kondh tribes, have increased to 35 within a fortnight, officials familiar with the development said on Sunday.

According to the officials, 12 members of the Bonda tribe, known for its secluded lifestyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 since the first case was reported on April 26.

Bondas live in highlands, 3,500-feet above sea level, in Malkangiri, the southernmost district of Odisha. There are about 6,000 Bondas in Odisha.

“So far we have tested 61 Bonda tribals and found 12 positive. Four persons have recovered and the remaining 8 are in home isolation. Health conditions of the affected persons are being closely monitored by our rapid response team (RRT) and required medicines are being given. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure that the virus does not spread any further,” said Prafulla Nanda, the chief district medical officer in Malkangiri.

Similarly, 23 members of the Dongria Kondh tribe, another PVTG group, have tested positive for the viral disease in Parasali panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada. Kalyansinghpur block development officer, Kalucharan Nayak, said at least four people have recovered from the disease so far, while the remaining are in home isolation. The 10,000-odd Dongaria Kondhs live in 112 villages on the Niyamgiri mountain plateau on Rayagada-Kalahandi border.