Covid-19 cases decline, EC restores star campaigners' limit in Assembly polls

With Covid-19 cases witnessing decline across the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday decided to restore the number of star campaigners a party can field for campaigning amid the ongoing polls in five states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the revised limit that will come into effect immediately, recognised national and state parties have been permitted to field as many as 40 star campaigners, while other parties which are registered but not recognised can now have 20 star campaigners.

“The numbers of both active and new COVID-19 cases are receding and the restrictions put in place both by the central government and state governments to check the spread of pandemic are being lifted gradually.The Election Commission after due deliberation has decided to restore the maximum limit on number of star campaigners," the poll panel said in a letter to political parties.

The poll panel also said for Manipur assembly polls, remaining phases for Uttar Pradesh elections and the Assembly bypoll to Majuli seat in Assam, the list of additional star campaigners can be submitted to the Election Commission or the concerned chief electoral officer by 5pm on February 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The expenditure of star campaigners is borne by the party and not the candidate or candidates for which they campaigns.

The number of star campaigners was slashed by the poll panel in October 2020 due to large gatherings during campaigning in Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The limit of campaigners for recognised national and state parties was reduced to 30. For unrecognised registered political parties, the maximum number of star campaigners was brought down to 15 from 20.

Check full election coverage here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON