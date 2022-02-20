Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 59 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's fate to be decided today
Live

UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 59 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's fate to be decided today

  • UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will take place across Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts of Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

A total of 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are headed for polls as the third phase of voting in the seven-phase election takes place on Sunday. This is the most crucial round of elections so far and will possibly etch out the political direction that the state is headed for.

Polling will be spread across 16 crucial districts – Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. Notably, Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will battle it out from the Karhal seat against BJP candidate and Union minister SP Singh Baghel.

Voting will begin at 7am and go on till 6pm. A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2022 07:02 AM IST

    Voting begins in 59 seats across 16 districts

    Voting begins in the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Feb 20, 2022 06:34 AM IST

    Mock poll conducted in Farrukhabad ahead of voting

  • Feb 20, 2022 06:20 AM IST

    Fate of Akhilesh Yadav, others to be decided today

    Among the key constituencies where polling will be held today include Karhal where Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election against BJP candidate, Union minister of state in the ministry of law and justice, SP Singh Baghel.

    Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election assembly election
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 59 seats across 16 districts

  • UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will take place across Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts of Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Yogi accuses Samajwadi Party of patronising terrorists

When the Samajwadi Party government was formed in the state in 2012 its first move was to withdraw cases of the terror accused in the Sankatmochan Temple blast, alleges Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath an election rally in Lucknow. (ANI Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath an election rally in Lucknow. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Young voters may play key role in Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency of Lucknow

Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow goes to polls in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly election on February 23
BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh at an election rally in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO)
BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh at an election rally in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRohit K Singh, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invokes Indira Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Priyanka tells people of Rae Bareli that it becomes difficult to resolve their issues without the formation of the party’s government
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally for the UP polls in Rae Bareli (ANI PHOTO)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at rally for the UP polls in Rae Bareli (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Amit Shah says BJP will put state economy on top in two years

BJP government inherited an economy of 11 lakh crore in UP in 2017 and in five years it has doubled it to 22 lakh crore, says Union home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah at a Prabudh Jan Samvad programme in Lucknow on Saturday for the UP polls. (ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah at a Prabudh Jan Samvad programme in Lucknow on Saturday for the UP polls. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Akhilesh’s poll fate in focus as UP votes in Phase 3

The third phase of the seven-phase UP elections is the biggest one, with 59 assembly constituencies across 16 districts voting on Sunday. A total of 21,575,430 voters will decide the fate of 627 contestants.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav greets the supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, in Kanpur on Friday. (Arshad Khan)
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav greets the supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, in Kanpur on Friday. (Arshad Khan)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHaidar Naqvi and Hemendra Chaturvedi, Kanpur/agra
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Mayawati: Fighting to form majority govt like in 2007

BSP chief Mayawati has alleged that people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are living in fear under the BJP government and promised that her party will work to ensure social justice to all if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh
Mayawati alleged that the BJP’s policies are focused on promoting “casteist, capitalist and narrow-minded ideas of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh” (HT File Photo)
Mayawati alleged that the BJP’s policies are focused on promoting “casteist, capitalist and narrow-minded ideas of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh” (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Ambedkarnagar
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Kaushambi, Prayagraj on Feb 23, 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Kaushambi on February 23 and another in Prayagraj on February 24, say Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders familiar with it
Other senior BJP to also campaign in Prayagraj region which will go to polls on Feb 27 (HT file)
Other senior BJP to also campaign in Prayagraj region which will go to polls on Feb 27 (HT file)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Tikunia violence reminded people of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav if SP came to power, it would ensure action against those who had shielded the perpetrators of the Tikunia violence.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lakhimpur (HT photo)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lakhimpur (HT photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

What Rajnath Singh said amid slogans over jobs at UP rally

  • Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that as a political front, the BJP delivers to the people what they promise them.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh pacifies people as they raise slogans over jobs in Uttar Pradesh's Collonelganj. (Twitter/Rajnath Singh)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh pacifies people as they raise slogans over jobs in Uttar Pradesh's Collonelganj. (Twitter/Rajnath Singh)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

In Sonia’s Rae Bareli, Shah blasts Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah also listed out the measures undertaken by the BJP government to develop Rae Bareli
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the supporters during a public meeting, in Raebareli on Saturday. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the supporters during a public meeting, in Raebareli on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Spread message of brotherhood, says Rajnath amid poll rivalry

Defence minister Rajnath Singh appealed to BJP workers to reach out to both Hindus and Muslims and convince them that only BJP can bring peace, prosperity and development.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a poll campaign in Lucknow. (deepak gupta/ht photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a poll campaign in Lucknow. (deepak gupta/ht photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Mulayam Yadav 'forced' to campaign for son Akhilesh, says BJP contender

  • Samajwadi Party founder-patron addressed his first public meeting in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday. He campaigned for his son and party's Karhal candidate Akhilesh Yadav, who is up against BJP's SP Singh Baghel.
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav (L), party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) and his brother Shivpal Yadav, former minister in Uttar Pradesh government (centre) during party campaign for UP assembly elections in Etawa, Uttar Pradesh, India on Thursday February 17, 2022. (Photo by Sourced)
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav (L), party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) and his brother Shivpal Yadav, former minister in Uttar Pradesh government (centre) during party campaign for UP assembly elections in Etawa, Uttar Pradesh, India on Thursday February 17, 2022. (Photo by Sourced)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

BJP slams Akhilesh for ‘silence’ over sentencing of Ahmedabad blasts convicts

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath, Union home minister Amit Shah and I&B minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Samajwadi Party chief.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Yogi says kin of Ahmedabad blasts convict rallied with SP chief for votes

UP Assembly polls 2020: Adityanath, who has been aggressively campaigning for BJP candidates across the state, made the statement during a rally in Pilibhit.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Pilibhit on Saturday. (ANI Twitter)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Pilibhit on Saturday. (ANI Twitter)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out