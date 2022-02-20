UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 59 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's fate to be decided today
UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Polling will take place across Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts of Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are headed for polls as the third phase of voting in the seven-phase election takes place on Sunday. This is the most crucial round of elections so far and will possibly etch out the political direction that the state is headed for.
Polling will be spread across 16 crucial districts – Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. Notably, Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will battle it out from the Karhal seat against BJP candidate and Union minister SP Singh Baghel.
Voting will begin at 7am and go on till 6pm. A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.
Feb 20, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Voting begins in 59 seats across 16 districts
Voting begins in the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Feb 20, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Mock poll conducted in Farrukhabad ahead of voting
Fate of Akhilesh Yadav, others to be decided today
Among the key constituencies where polling will be held today include Karhal where Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election against BJP candidate, Union minister of state in the ministry of law and justice, SP Singh Baghel.
Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.
The third phase of the seven-phase UP elections is the biggest one, with 59 assembly constituencies across 16 districts voting on Sunday. A total of 21,575,430 voters will decide the fate of 627 contestants.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHaidar Naqvi and Hemendra Chaturvedi, Kanpur/agra
BSP chief Mayawati has alleged that people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are living in fear under the BJP government and promised that her party will work to ensure social justice to all if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party founder-patron addressed his first public meeting in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday. He campaigned for his son and party's Karhal candidate Akhilesh Yadav, who is up against BJP's SP Singh Baghel.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi