UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 59 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's fate to be decided today

A total of 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are headed for polls as the third phase of voting in the seven-phase election takes place on Sunday. This is the most crucial round of elections so far and will possibly etch out the political direction that the state is headed for.

Polling will be spread across 16 crucial districts – Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. Notably, Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will battle it out from the Karhal seat against BJP candidate and Union minister SP Singh Baghel.

Voting will begin at 7am and go on till 6pm. A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, while over 20 million people are eligible to vote. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.