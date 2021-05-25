Covid-19 LIVE: China reports 15 new cases on May 24 vs 18 a day earlier

Coronavirus cases in India remained below record levels in a signal that the deadly second wave may be receding. On Monday, the death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 300,000 fatalities. The total caseload was increased to 26,752,447 after the country logged 222,315 cases in a single-day jump.

After Black Fungus and White Fungus, a case of Yellow Fungus emerged fin Uttar Pradesh. According to Dr BP Tyagi, an ENT (Ear-Nose-Throat) specialist, the symptoms of Mucor septicus (yellow fungus) are lethargy, reduced or loss of appetite, and weight loss.

In the United States, Covid-19 cases are dropping to new lows. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, under-vaccinated areas in the US could become hot spots for a mutation first detected in India and is increasing surveillance of the more-transmissible variant.

In Vietnam, indoor dining was banned and parks were closed in Hanoi amid a new outbreak in the country’s north.

