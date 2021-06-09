Covid-19 LIVE: Melbource to ease restrictions as daily cases fall
India’s daily Covid-19 tally dropped to less than 100,000 cases for the first time since April 6 as 86,498 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data showed on Tuesday. The country’s tally rose to 28.99 million while Covid-related deaths rose by 2123 to 351,309.
Canada is set to relax isolation rules for vaccinated travellers. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will rally the Group of Seven behind a plan to make shots available to low-income nations.
Meanwhile, the US also eased travel advisories for dozens of nations including France and Germany. Top virologist of the country, Anthony Fauci issued a warning about the delta variant that was first identified in India.
The delta variant has been linked to unusual symptoms, and early evidence in England and Scotland suggests it carries a higher risk of hospitalisation. In Singapore as well, Delta has also been revealed as the main variant of concern.
JUN 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Melbourne to ease Covid-19 restrictions as daily cases fall
Australia's second largest city Melbourne will exit a Covid-19 hard lockdown as planned on Thursday night, authorities said on Wednesday, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings will remain.
