A healthcare worker shows a vial of China's SINOVAC vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
A healthcare worker shows a vial of China's SINOVAC vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: Melbource to ease restrictions as daily cases fall

  • The Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine will be tested in children under 12 in a late-stage study.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:35 AM IST

India’s daily Covid-19 tally dropped to less than 100,000 cases for the first time since April 6 as 86,498 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data showed on Tuesday. The country’s tally rose to 28.99 million while Covid-related deaths rose by 2123 to 351,309.

The Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine will be tested in children under 12 in a late-stage study. Canada is set to relax isolation rules for vaccinated travellers. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will rally the Group of Seven behind a plan to make shots available to low-income nations.

Meanwhile, the US also eased travel advisories for dozens of nations including France and Germany. Top virologist of the country, Anthony Fauci issued a warning about the delta variant that was first identified in India.

The delta variant has been linked to unusual symptoms, and early evidence in England and Scotland suggests it carries a higher risk of hospitalisation. In Singapore as well, Delta has also been revealed as the main variant of concern.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST

    Melbourne to ease Covid-19 restrictions as daily cases fall

    Australia's second largest city Melbourne will exit a Covid-19 hard lockdown as planned on Thursday night, authorities said on Wednesday, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings will remain.

The decision to start a new set of state awards was announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after the 4th cabinet meeting.
The decision to start a new set of state awards was announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after the 4th cabinet meeting. (ANI)
india news

Assam to confer own civilian awards on lines of Padma honours

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 5 lakh will be given to Asom Ratna awardee, 3 lakh to Asom Bibhushan, 2 lakh to Asom Bhushan and 1 lakh to Asom Shree awardees every year.
Solar Eclipse June 2021: In Arunachal Pradesh, Duari said, people will see the eclipse just before the sunset.
Solar Eclipse June 2021: In Arunachal Pradesh, Duari said, people will see the eclipse just before the sunset.(HT file photo)
india news

Annular solar eclipse on Thursday, to be seen before sunset in parts of India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Solar Eclipse June 2021: The astronomical phenomenon of annular solar eclipse is seen when the Sun, Moon and the Earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. But bue to its elliptical orbit, the Moon doesn't cover the Sun entirely, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire".
Telangana lockdown extension: Charminar in Hyderabad wears a deserted look during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Telangana lockdown extension: Charminar in Hyderabad wears a deserted look during the Covid-19 lockdown. (File Photo / PTI)
india news

Telangana extends lockdown till June 19. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Telangana lockdown was extended in view of the number of Covid-19 cases in a few regions. The extension of the pandemic-induced curbs will come into effect from June 10. Moreover, some relaxation has also been made in the lockdown timings.
india news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:35 AM IST
File photo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
File photo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)
india news

Suvendu Adhikari to meet PM today, expected to discuss post-poll violence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • The meeting comes as BJP is stepping up its campaign against the post-post violence in West Bengal after facing a defeat in the state elections that were held in April-May.
Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani.
Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani. MINT(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Regret initial glitches: Nandan Nilekani responds to Sitharaman on new tax site

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:02 AM IST
  • The new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) went live on Monday evening. It replaced the earlier income tax portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched in September, 2018.
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched in September, 2018.(Representative image/Yogendra Kumar, HT)
india news

5.40 lakh patients benefit from PM-JAY scheme in UP, says govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Under the PM-JAY scheme, the beneficiaries from poor and vulnerable families were able to get treatment for serious illnesses for up to 5 lakh in government as well as private hospitals.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses the farmers during a protest at Delhi-Ghazipur Border in New Delhi.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses the farmers during a protest at Delhi-Ghazipur Border in New Delhi.(ANI File Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait to meet Mamata Banerjee as farmer leaders plan to intensify stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has been leading the farmers' protest near Delhi's borders since November last year. These protesters want the central government to scrap three farm laws passed by Parliament in September, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in New Delhi, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Ashok Chavan were also present at this meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in New Delhi, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Ashok Chavan were also present at this meeting(PTI)
india news

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi on Maharashtra’s issues

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:20 AM IST
  • Pawar said the delegation also asked Modi to direct Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to approve the nomination of 12 members to the state legislative council, as decided by the state cabinet.
Experts, however, said steps taken by Centre now should have come much earlier.
Experts, however, said steps taken by Centre now should have come much earlier.(via AP)
india news

Centre orders 440 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:43 AM IST
  • Officials familiar with the development, who did not wish to be identified, said there is a possibility that the 150 per dose cost of vaccine may no longer be applicable, and that the Centre may have to pay more.
Touched by the gesture, CJI Ramana responded to the girl recently.
Touched by the gesture, CJI Ramana responded to the girl recently.(ANI Photo)
india news

CJI writes emotional letter to Class 5 girl

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:10 AM IST
  • Lidwina Joseph, a Class 5 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrissur, sent a handwritten letter to the CJI on May 20.
High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission.
High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission.(AP)
india news

Thousands of websites face global outage

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the Financial Times reported.
Until now, women officers were assigned only ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.
Until now, women officers were assigned only ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.(PTI)
india news

Two women army officers selected to train as combat pilots

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:40 AM IST
  • The development comes months after army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane cleared a proposal for allowing women officers to opt for the army’s aviation wing
The Panipat police officer investigating the kidnapping for marriage case is being probed along with two other men for murdering the relative of a suspect.
The Panipat police officer investigating the kidnapping for marriage case is being probed along with two other men for murdering the relative of a suspect.
india news

50-yr-old tortured for information in Panipat police station; dies. FIR filed

By Neeraj Mohan
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Panipat district SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the preliminary investigation into the death of Ayub Khan indicated that he died of torture in police custody.
Anup Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner on Tuesday,
Anup Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner on Tuesday,(PTI)
india news

Anup Chandra Pandey named Election Commissioner

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The 1984-batch IAS officer holds a doctorate in ancient history and served as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary from September 2017 to August 2019. The former bureaucrat has also served in the central government.
