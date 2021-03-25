Covid-19 LIVE: India records 53,476 new cases in 24 hours

The Covid-19 cases in India continues to rise as the daily number of infection hovered around 50,000. In the UNited States, cases surpassed 30 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 and became the second country after US to have the highest number of deaths.

Hong Kong suspended online bookings for BioNTech vaccines after reports of issues with the primary packaging material for vials in one batch.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a US study, a slightly downgraded estimate based on the latest data collected from a contentious clinical trial, creating further uncertainty for the shots.