A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: India records 53,476 new cases in 24 hours

  • Hong Kong suspended online bookings for BioNTech vaccines after reports of issues with the primary packaging material for vials in one batch.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST

The Covid-19 cases in India continues to rise as the daily number of infection hovered around 50,000. In the UNited States, cases surpassed 30 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 and became the second country after US to have the highest number of deaths.

Hong Kong suspended online bookings for BioNTech vaccines after reports of issues with the primary packaging material for vials in one batch.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a US study, a slightly downgraded estimate based on the latest data collected from a contentious clinical trial, creating further uncertainty for the shots.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST

    Maharashtra administers maximum number of Covid-19 vaccines, surpasses Rajasthan

    Maharashtra surpasses Rajasthan to become the most vaccinated state. The state has vaccinated a total of 43,42,646 people against Covid-19. Maharashtra has also administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 6,72,128 people, reported PTI.

  • MAR 25, 2021 10:07 AM IST

    India records 53,476 new cases in 24 hours

    India record 53,476 new cases in 24 hours. The total tally has reaches 11,787,534. While the death toll stands at 160,692.

Officials said up to 1.5 million of 63 varieties of multi-coloured tulips are expected to bloom by the end of this month and last for a maximum of four weeks. (File photo)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Bengaluru. (PTI)
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan. (File photo)
People being screened as they wait to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests at GB road in Thane on Tuesday, March 23. (Photo by Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
There is a remote possibility that IAF’s Air Chief RKS Bhadauria could flag off the nine Rafale fighter jets scheduled to leave from France next month (Dassault Aviation/A Boissaye)
Vials of AstraZeneca's vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune. (REUTERS)
A health department worker takes a sample for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, Punjab. (HT archive)
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi constituents have so far stood firmly behind Anil Deshmukh.(HT File Photo)
BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata.(PTI)
The Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (HT archive)
Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, March 23. (PTI)
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the Centre's decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar.(HT File Photo)
The new variant of Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in seven states, and especially in high numbers in Maharashtra.(Reuters Photo)
COVAX is in talks with the government with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible(File Photo )
