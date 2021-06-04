Covid-19: Gujarat allows all offices to function with 100% staff from June 7

The Gujarat government on Friday allowed all private and government offices to function with 100% staff from June amid a decline in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “Private and government offices will be allowed to function with 100% staff from June 7," the Gujarat information department said, according to news agency ANI.

According to the latest order, the state government has also allowed all shops in 36 cities to remain open from Friday from 9am to 6pm. It also stated that the home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10pm daily.

Gujarat on Wednesday extended the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till June 11. On May 27, the state government extended the night curfew from 8pm to 6am in 36 cities till June 4.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday said it has decided to expand its Covid-19 vaccination programme for the 18-44 age group to the remaining 23 districts of the state starting June 4, from the 10 districts where it is currently on.

The Gujarat government also announced its plans to vaccinate three lakh people daily, including 2.25 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 category and 75,000 others from the 45-plus category, from Friday.

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 1207 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 813,270, the state health department said. The death toll reached 9890 after 17 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus disease. The state's recovery rate stood at 95.78%, while were there as many as 24,404 cases active in the state at present and 429 out of them were on the ventilator.