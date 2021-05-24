Covid-19 in India: Daily recoveries trump new cases for 11th straight day

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the daily recoveries from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) exceeded the new cases in India for the 11th straight day and indicated that the country is on the path of gaining control over the pandemic situation.

On Monday, India recorded 302,544 recoveries while on Sunday 355,102 people recovered from the viral disease. The recovery rate -- which has been witnessing an upward trend since May 3 -- currently stands at 88.69%, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

Vardhan added that the new cases remained below the 300,000-mark for the eighth consecutive day. On Monday India logged 222,315 new cases while on Sunday it witnessed 257,299 cases of coronavirus disease, prompting the cumulative positivity rate to dip further to 8.09%.

Ten new states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal accounted for 81.08% of the infections seen on Monday, the Union health ministry said, adding that Tamil Nadu saw the maximum (35,483 new cases) followed by Maharashtra at 26,672.

The active cases in India have also declined to 2,720,716 and account for 10.17% of the caseload. “We would like to point out that on May 10 there were over 3.74 million active cases in India. These decreased to around 3.6 million cases on May 16 and on May 20, the active cases further went down to 3.1 million. And now the cases are a little over 2.7 million. This means in the last two weeks, the active cases have declined by nearly one million,” health ministry secretary Lav Agarwal said on Monday during a routine briefing on the overall situation of coronavirus in India.

In April, India had witnessed its worst health crisis during the raging second wave of the pandemic. Daily cases and deaths spiked to an all-time high which overburdened the health infrastructure and the states and Union territories (UTs) flagged severe shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds, essential drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab and vaccine doses. Several critical patients lost the battle to Covid-19 as hospitals could not secure oxygen supplies and beds for them on time.

Even though the situation is slightly better from before, daily deaths are increasing at an alarming pace and have overtaken the United States and Brazil, which are also severely hit by the pandemic. On Monday, 4,454 more people succumbed to Covid-19 in India, the highest single day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year, taking the death toll to over 300,000.

