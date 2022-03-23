Covid-19: India records 1,778 cases in 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.28%

India on Wednesday reported a total of 1,778 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, around 11% higher as compared to Tuesday's figures. With this, the overall tally of Covid-19 has been taken to 4,30,12,749. According to the health ministry data, 62 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,16,605. The active cases have further declined to 23,087 on Wednesday.

The health ministry data shows that the active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections currently. Meanwhile, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%. As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.28%. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.39%.

A total of 78,42,90,846 samples have been tested for covid-19 up to March 22. Meanwhile, 6,77,218 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 181.85 crore, reported the health ministry. In the vaccination drive for children aged 12-14, which started last week, over 50 lakh doses of Corbevax - the only vaccine available for this age group now - have been administered.

Meanwhile, Novovax on Tuesday announced that it has received the first emergency use authorization nod for its Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents falling between the age of 12-18 years in India. The vaccine is manufactured and marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name ‘Covovax’ in India. Covovax is the fourth vaccine against coronavirus that is authorized for adolescents of the ages of 12 years and older in India following Biological E's Corbevax, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

On the global front, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. The United Kingdom is also witnessing a spike due to the spread of the omicron variant.

