Covid-19: India reports 15,528 new cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

India logged 15,528 Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours - 1,407 fewer than yesterday - union health ministry data showed Tuesday morning. This is the second consecutive day that daily cases have remained below 20,000. The cumulative caseload is just over 43,073,062 and active infections - 0.33 per cent of the total - have dropped slightly to 1,43,654.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were 25 Covid-related deaths in the previous 24 hours. There have been 5,25,785 Covid-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The recovery rate is 98.47 per cent and 16,113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Covid cases in India dropped below the 20,000-mark for the first time in four days on Monday with 16,935 reported in the previous 24 hours.

India administered the two billionth vaccine dose on Sunday.

Congratulating the country on crossing the 'special figure', prime minister Narendra Modi declared himself proud of those who contributed to making the vaccination drive 'unparalleled in scale and speed'. He said it had 'strengthened the global fight against Covid-19'.

On Saturday, the government set up a digital clock ticking backward to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the government started a 75-day campaign for free booster shots for all adults - to be availed of at government-run centres - to encourage more people to get the precautionary dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON