India daily Covid tally drops below 20K-mark after 4 days with 16,935 news cases

India on Monday witnessed a drop in Covid cases as the daily count was recorded below the 20,000 mark after four straight days with 16,935 fresh infections. The overall tally currently stands at 43,767,534. The active caseload in the country stands at 1,44,264, accounting for 0.33 percent of the total cases. A total of 815 active cases were recorded since Sunday, as per the union health ministry data.

The country registered a total of 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official count of the fatalities to 5,25,760. A total of 16,069 people have recovered in the last 24 hours - with the recovery standing at 98.47 percent, as per the latest health bulletin. Meanwhile, a total of 2,61,470 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Also read: ‘India creates history again’: PM on 2 billion Covid vaccine doses milestone

India crossed the milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses on Sunday - a year after the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive began. On Saturday, the government had set up a digital clock that was ticking backward to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target.

Also read: Saving lives, and living on with the Covid pandemic

In a video address on Sunday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement”.

According to reports, at least 90 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.