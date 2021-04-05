Covid-19: India becomes second country after US to record over 1 lakh daily cases

India has become only the second country in the world, after the United States, to add more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day at any time during the pandemic. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday, the country added 103,796 coronavirus disease cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The day's spike in Covid-19 cases has now pushed India's infection tally up to 12,589,067, as per the health ministry's dashboard at 8am.

India's record Covid-19 spike of more than 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases on Monday has even breached the peak of 99,181 seen in a single day during the first wave of the pandemic last September. The US, on the other hand, had first registered over 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases in the first week of November last year. As per the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, the US is clocking around 65,000 daily cases now, while India's single-day case count has shot up.

The World Health Organization's (WHO's) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said it was in June last year that over 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases were being reported globally. Less than nine months later, India alone is clocking 103,796 cases daily, amid renewed fears over a new wave of the pandemic forcing Maharashtra to imposed a virtual shutdown and senior government officials hurrying to review the urgency of the situation. Having added 73,301 Covid-19 cases a day over the week till Saturday, India has far surpassed Brazil’s average tally of 66,176 and the US’ 65,624 to become the biggest current Covid-19 hotspot.

According to the Hindustan Times' dashboard of Covid-19 statistics, India’s positivity rate on Saturday was at 8%, a sharp rise from the 3.9% recorded on March 20, a fortnight ago. The health ministry has said 11 states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana - have been categorised as "states of grave concern" on account of their high and rising daily Covid-19 cases and higher daily deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting on Sunday morning, said states must take the necessary steps and impose the required restrictions to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in India, while Maharashtra imposed new restrictions, shutting all non-essential shops, restricting restaurants to takeaways, closing places of worship and asking all workplaces to work remotely from home as far as possible.

