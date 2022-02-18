Covid-19: India sees a dip in daily tally with 25,920 new cases, positivity rate at 2.07%

India on Friday reported a significant dip in its daily tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections after 25,920 fresh cases of the disease were detected in the last 24 hours. As many as 30,757 Covid-19 cases were reported a day ago (Thursday).

At least 492 deaths were reported in the same time span, according to data shared on the Union ministry of health and family welfare website. The fresh deaths were down marginally in comparison to Thursday’s tally when 514 fatalities due to the infectious disease were recorded.

With this, the country's cumulative positive cases touched 4,27,80,235, while the death toll rose to 5,10,905, the health ministry's bulletin further showed. The number of active cases in the country have been registered at 2,92,092.

As many as 66,254 people recuperated from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the viral disease so far to 4,19,77,238. The recovery rate stood at 98.12 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.76 per cent.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered across the country under the ongoing inoculation drive so far has reached 174.64 crore.

On Wednesday, the Union government asked states and Union territories to review and amend the additional Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in infections, driven by the Omicron variant.

"With the changing epidemiology of COVID-19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of the virus have been reviewed and updated," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to officials.