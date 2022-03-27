Covid-19: India sees less than 2,000 cases for 8th day with 1,421 fresh infections

India’s daily Covid surge remained below the 2,000-mark for the entire week even as several countries witnessed a worrying spike in fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, 1,421 new cases were reported, the health ministry said, and the active cases have now dropped below the 16,500-mark, or 0.04 per cent of the nation's overall caseload.

The active caseload dropped from 25,106 to 16,187 in seven days. Over the last 24 hours, 149 Covid-related deaths were registered, taking the total number of lives lost to around 5.21 Lakh since the start of the pandemic. The death rate stood at 1.21 per cent. As many as 1,826 people were said to have 'recovered' from the infection in the last 24 hours. The national 'recovery rate' stands at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate slipped to 0.37 per cent on Thursday. On Monday, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent.

182.20 crore vaccine doses have been given so far in India, of which, 29.9 lakh were administered yesterday. Over 1.2 crore children between the age group of 12-14 have also received their first dose since the drive opened for children.

Nearly after two years of the pandemic, India is all set to resume regular international flights from Sunday, according to an order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. India had suspended the international flights since March 2020, due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, more and more countries in Europe including France, Italy and UK are struggling with the spike in cases. The number of new Covid-19 cases are gradually subsiding in China and Hong Kong who previously battled a surge dominated by the Omicron BA.2 variant.