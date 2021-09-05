Covid-19: India sees mild rise in fresh cases, positivity rate at 2.45%

India on Sunday registered 42,766 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 4,10,048 comprising 1.24 per cent of the total infections. This was a slight rise from Saturday’s figures at 42,618.

According to the latest update from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the daily positivity rate stood at 2.45 per cent while the weekly positivity rate (2.62 per cent) remained less three per cent for the last 72 days.

With 38,091 patients recovering from the disease, the recovery rate currently stood at 97.42 per cent. This took the total number of people successfully being treated from the virus 3,21,38,092.

As many as 17,47,476 samples were tests for the infection during the day.

So far, 68.46 crore vaccines have been administered against the virus since the rollout of the vaccination drive on January 16 this year, the Union Health Ministry said.

"In a landmark milestone, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 68 Crore landmark milestone (68, 37, 29,058) today," a press release of the ministry read.

Further, it was informed that over 62.25 lakh (62, 25,922) vaccine doses were administered during the day.

The ministry said over 66.89 crore vaccine doses had been provided to states and Union territories so far, with more than 1.56 crore doses in the pipeline. “More than 4.37 crore vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs,” the ministry said.