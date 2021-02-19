Covid-19 LIVE: India reports 13,193 cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours

With the lowering of guards visible in the country, the Covid-19 toll in India is signaling an increase in cases just weeks after the daily toll was reduced to a tenth of what it reported during the peak last year.

According to an analysis by HT, three states and one Union Territory have seen their seven-day averages of daily Covid-19 cases rise by between 20% and 69% of lows seen after the end of the first wave of the pandemic. This highlights the potential risk of a surge in cases amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground, and laxity in adhering to protocols due to Covid fatigue being reported across the country.

In a setback for the country, five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir — have not witnessed any respite as the first wave continues unabated.

This is evident at a time when the country is functioning with sparse restrictions in most states. Maharashtra, described as a concern area by health ministry, announced the strict implementation of restrictions, Amravati and Yavatmal, to stem the rising cases.