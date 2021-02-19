IND USA
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Signs of Covid uptick as states lower guard

While Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the disease, is again seeing a strong resurgence of infections with cases rising rapidly over the past week, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir also face the immediate risk of seeing a second Covid-19 surge.
By Jamie Mullick, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 AM IST

Three states and one Union Territory have seen their seven-day averages of daily Covid-19 cases rise by between 20% and 69% of lows seen after the end of the first wave of the pandemic, an analysis by HT shows. This highlights the potential risk of a surge in cases amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground, and laxity in adhering to protocols due to Covid fatigue being reported across the country.

In addition to the regions mentioned above — Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir — the first wave continues unabated in the southern state of Kerala.

To be sure, all this comes even as India has vaccinated 10 million people, although an outbreak now could divert the attention of the public health system from vaccination to managing infections.

The increase in cases is being reported from these areas as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline in many parts of rural India, and even some cities. At the same time, testing is over 50% of its peak across India; in Delhi, too, it is 30% lower than peak capacity levels.

Read more: Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

While Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the disease, is again seeing a strong resurgence of infections with cases rising rapidly over the past week, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir also face the immediate risk of seeing a second Covid-19 surge, according to HT’s analysis. Kerala, meanwhile, remains the only state in the country which is yet to bring its primary wave of infections in control.


This resurgence in new cases, along with rising positivity rates and a drop in testing comes at a time when cases across the majority of the country are at the lowest in eight months, which has prompted local governments to start relaxing norms, and encouraged people to drop their guards.

To identify the regions where cases are rising again, HT analysed data from India’s 20 most populous states and UTs to narrow down on four regions where the case rate (the seven-day average of daily cases) appears to have bottomed out and has again started rising — Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. In these regions, the case trajectory has risen as high as 69% and at least 20% from the lowest levels since the peak of the first wave.

Read more: Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries

Epidemiological estimates by the University of Michigan’s Centre for Precision Health Data Science show that while India overall has an effective reproduction number (Rt) of 0.95, only these four states have an Rt of above 1 – Punjab (1.16), Maharashtra (1.12), Haryana (1.05) and Jammu and Kashmir (1.03). An Rt of more than 1 means an outbreak is expanding in a region.

Experts warn that these cannot be treated as isolated islands of infection, and with travel restrictions eased, an outbreak in one state can easily spread to another. In Maharashtra, which leads the country with 2.08 million infections and 51,669 deaths as of Wednesday, cases have gone up 69% from their recent trough. In the past week, 4,088 new cases have been reported in the state on average against a low of 2,415 on February 11.

Another alarming sign for the state is the rapidly rising positivity rate. On average, 8.4% of all samples tested in the past week have been positive – this has doubled in the last three weeks. The single-day positivity rate in Maharashtra in the past five days, for instance, has been 6.3%, 12.2%, 9.8%, 9.0% and 8.4%. HT reported on Tuesday that the increase has coincided with the resumption of suburban train services – with almost no social distancing norms.

Read more: Karnataka imposes restrictions on travel from Kerala amid Covid spike in B'luru

To contrast these numbers against the rest of the nation, India’s overall Covid-19 number has deviated only 3% above the lows seen since the end of the first wave, while the average positivity rate is only 0.1% above the lowest point (1.6%).

Testing has also dropped significantly in the western state. In the past week, the state has tested 51,060 samples a day on average, nearly half the peak capacity — at its peak the state was testing an average of over 101,893 samples a day in mid-September.

Read more: Covid-19 mutant strains: Civil aviation ministry releases updated SOP

In Maharashtra, the administration has gone into damage control mode in the past week. On Thursday, Mumbai reintroduced many of the peak-Covid-19 containment policies of 2020, including filing FIRs against those violating quarantine rules. High-risk contacts will again be stamped with indelible ink on their hands for identification. Buildings in Mumbai with more than five positive cases will now be sealed as well. On Wednesday, seven districts in the state (Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Akola, Nagpur, Parbhani and Jalna) imposed restrictions on movement of people and have restricted gatherings to five or fewer people.

