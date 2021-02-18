Over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; highest daily rise in 70 days

As per the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new infections on Thursday, which took its tally to 2.08 million.

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 5,427 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as per the daily bulletin by the health department, in what is the state’s highest daily rise in nearly 70 days. With this, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the western state now stand at 2,081,520. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 51,669 after 38 more people succumbed to the disease.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease in the western state rose by 2,543 to 1,987,804. Total 15,521,198 samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Thursday evening, out of which 65,930 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

State capital Mumbai contributed 736 of Maharashtra’s new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the city’s infection tally to 316,487. The death toll in Mumbai is at 11,432 with the addition of four fresh fatalities that took place on the day.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in its Covid-19 cases over the last few days. On Wednesday, it reported 4,787 new cases, while on February 14 there were 4,092 new infections. Several senior officials, including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, have warned of another lockdown if people don’t follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour.

Meanwhile, in view of the spurt in cases, Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar has directed district collectors of Amaravti, Akola and Yavatmal to declare containment zones in areas with a high number of Covid-19 patients, news agency ANI reported. In Yavatmal, schools and colleges will stay closed till February 28 while restaurant and marriage halls can operate at a maximum capacity of only 50%, ANI quoted district collector MD Singh as saying.

The district administrations are also fining people heavily for not following SMS (social distancing, masking and sanitising) protocol.

Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad cities, news agency PTI had reported citing an official.

