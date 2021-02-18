Over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; highest daily rise in 70 days
- As per the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new infections on Thursday, which took its tally to 2.08 million.
As per the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new infections on Thursday, which took its tally to 2.08 million.
Maharashtra on Thursday registered 5,427 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as per the daily bulletin by the health department, in what is the state’s highest daily rise in nearly 70 days. With this, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the western state now stand at 2,081,520. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 51,669 after 38 more people succumbed to the disease.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease in the western state rose by 2,543 to 1,987,804. Total 15,521,198 samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Thursday evening, out of which 65,930 people were tested in the last 24 hours.
State capital Mumbai contributed 736 of Maharashtra’s new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the city’s infection tally to 316,487. The death toll in Mumbai is at 11,432 with the addition of four fresh fatalities that took place on the day.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in its Covid-19 cases over the last few days. On Wednesday, it reported 4,787 new cases, while on February 14 there were 4,092 new infections. Several senior officials, including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, have warned of another lockdown if people don’t follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour.
Meanwhile, in view of the spurt in cases, Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar has directed district collectors of Amaravti, Akola and Yavatmal to declare containment zones in areas with a high number of Covid-19 patients, news agency ANI reported. In Yavatmal, schools and colleges will stay closed till February 28 while restaurant and marriage halls can operate at a maximum capacity of only 50%, ANI quoted district collector MD Singh as saying.
The district administrations are also fining people heavily for not following SMS (social distancing, masking and sanitising) protocol.
Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad cities, news agency PTI had reported citing an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; highest daily rise in 70 days
- As per the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new infections on Thursday, which took its tally to 2.08 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis slams Maha govt for allowing gatherings by MVA allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police issue advisory against fake online job racket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices in Mumbai at all-time high: Diesel at ₹87/litre, petrol at ₹96.32/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB arrests foreign national at Mumbai airport; recovers 3kg heroin from her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks Centre's intervention over price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did PM Modi lie about China’s infiltration in Ladakh: Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed trying to stop neighbours’ fight in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Decision on local train timing restriction to be taken after Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
36 lakh people using local trains in Mumbai daily since February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s tobacco addiction not sufficient for divorce: Bombay high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglars steal ornaments worth ₹2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox