Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries
India's Bharat Biotech is in the process of filing regulatory documents for approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in more than 40 countries, the company told Reuters late on Wednesday.
"We have submitted our documentation in Brazil and other countries and await their approval. We plan to export several million doses to Brazil," the company said in an emailed statement. "Pricing of Covaxin for international markets will be based upon supply timelines, purchase commitments and procurement volumes," it added.
Bharat Biotech, which last Tuesday had told Reuters it may export doses of Covaxin to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures on doses it expects to export.
The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen Inc for the commercialization of Covaxin in the United States, which has seen the most number of infections in the world.
Covaxin is one of the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India, though efficacy data from its late-stage trial is yet to be published.
Bharat Biotech expects results from an ongoing trial involving 25,800 participants in India only by March, though the country's drug regulator has called the vaccine safe and effective amid criticism from some doctors and health experts.
Covaxin is currently being used by India in its vaccination campaign, which has already covered more than 9 million health workers, and aims to cover 300 million people by August. Bharat Biotech has supplied 5.5 million doses to the government and will sell an additional 4.5 million doses.
India, with nearly 11 million coronavirus cases, has the second highest number of infections in the world, though some experts believe the worst of the disease has passed in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Assam's development a priority', says PM Modi, launches development projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand passes ordinance to give land ownership to daughters and wives
- Until now, land ownership rights in Uttarakhand were transferred to men in the family which are then passed on to their sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt on plea for voting rights to people outside their constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll mounts to 59
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People's Party of Arunachal says Statehood Act 'defective', demands amendment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Pune district
- The man was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during a match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals stop burial of 2 girls found dead in field in Unnao
- The villagers are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the two girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media
- Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF proposal to shut Jammu airport for 15 days sends J-K govt into a tizzy
- Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the closure would mean diverting flights to Punjab which would result in various logistical issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India third country with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad to hold first ministerial meeting after Biden administration assumed office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi’s leadership helped BJP gain ground across the country: Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh Mela 2021 to begin from April 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox