Covid-19: Karnataka allows places of worship to reopen, processions still banned

The Karnataka government on Saturday gave further relaxations in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs, allowing places of worship to open from Sunday. However, these establishments will have to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the concerned departments, an order from the state government said.

The order, however, prevents jathres, temple festivals, processions and congregations.

"Places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25-07-2021 strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department. However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations not allowed," the order signed by N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to government (Revenue Department) said.

"Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued vide circular dated 12.11.2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department. However, water sports/water related adventure activities not allowed," it further said.

The Karnataka government has been giving phase-wise relaxations in Covid-19 curbs since July 5 this year. The night curfew timings were extended and swimming pool allowed to reopen, with the order allowing these establishments to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols.

Weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people.

The government has also allowed cremation and funerals with a maximum of 20 people, while public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

