Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra continue to top list of worst-hit Indian states

India registered 28,204 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on Tuesday, marking a significant drop from the 35,499 cases reported only a day ago. The cumulative tally of cases in the country now stands at 3,19,98,158.

While most states have seen gradual improvement in the pandemic situation following which some of the virus-induced lockdown measures have been relaxed, some are still reporting a large number of cases on a daily basis leading to fears of an imminent third wave. According to latest data available with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the following are states that have been recording the maximum number of Covid-19 cases.

Kerala

Kerala continues to top the list with 13,049 new cases of Covid-19 being reported on Monday, taking the state’s total tally to 35,65,574 cases. In the last 24 hours, 105 patients died from the virus, pushing the death toll now in the southern state to 17,852. The state has put 4,86,836 individuals under surveillance in various districts, of whom, 4,57,494 are in home or institutional quarantine, while 29,342 others are being treated at hospitals. A multi-disciplinary central team that visited Kerala in the beginning of August had urged the state government to concentrate on areas of testing, contact tracing, including surveillance and containment, encouraging Covid-appropriate behaviour, proper availability of hospital beds, and a faster vaccination drive.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 4,505 fresh infections on Monday, its lowest single-day spike in the last six months. The active case count in the state now stands at 68,375. In the last 24 hours, the death toll jumped to 1,34,064 after 68 new deaths were recorded. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray met with the state task force on Covid-19 on Monday evening to discuss further relaxations in curbs and to chalk out a strategy to contain an imminent third wave of the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,929 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, pushing the state’s cumulative tally of cases to 25,77,237. The districts of Coimbatore with 235 new cases, Chennai with 182 cases, Erode with 178 cases, and Chengalpattu with 107 cases, added the most number of infections to the state’s tally. After logging 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state now stands at 34,340.

Karnataka

Karnataka logged 1,186 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the state’s cumulative figures to 29,19,711. At 296, Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally, followed by Dakshina Kannada (273), Kodagi (83), Mysuru (82) and Udupi (81). Bengaluru has imposed Section 144 (curfew) till August 16 to curb the surge in cases. Karnataka has also imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people from neighbouring Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,413 new cases and 18 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 19,83,721, and death toll to 13,549. The state currently has a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. The district of East Godavari (458) added the most number of cases to Monday’s tally, followed by SPS Nellore(207), Chittoor (201), and Krishna (113).