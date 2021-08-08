States tighten Covid-19 curbs in view of surge in cases. All you need to know

With a renewed surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in certain parts of India, multiple states have tightened their respective pandemic-necessitated restrictions. While Karnataka has imposed renewed curbs on the movement of people travelling to the state from Kerala, the existing coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by two more weeks.

Here's a brief rundown on some of the renewed restrictions imposed across India, with an eye on a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic:

Tamil Nadu

The Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu was extended for two more weeks till August 23. The MK Stalin-led state government has proposed to resume physical classes for school students of standards 9 to 11 from September 1. There is also a provision to allow the re-opening of medical colleges in the state from August 16, according to reports.

Thermal screening and sanitisation before entering commercial establishments have been made mandatory.

Kerala

Starting from August 5 (last Thursday), all commercial establishments in Kerala were allowed to operate from 7am to 9pm, from Monday to Saturday. However, not everyone can enter those establishments; only those who have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, or those who have a negative RT-PCR test report (not more than 72 hours old), or are in possession of Covid-19 positive results more than a month old will be allowed to enter.

Shopping alls will function solely for online delivery. Social distancing will be mandatory in religious places and while travelling in public transport.

Karnataka

Karnataka has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people from Kerala, with an eye on the potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the inflow of people crossing the state border on foot or on two-wheelers remained unhindered. Following this, earthmovers were deployed at specific border areas to dig up the road so people from bordering villages and bikers cannot cross over.

Bengaluru has imposed Section 144 (curfew) till August 16; meanwhile, the existing night curfew will also remain imposed in the area. As many as 12 check posts have been set up along the Kerala-Karnataka border, where people coming in from Kerala are being admitted only after they show a negative RT-PCR test report.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra issued a fresh 'Break the chain' order earlier this week on Monday, under which the Level-3 restrictions remain effective in 11 districts, including Pune.

Religious places, cinema halls, multiplexes, and theatres will still remain closed. The movement of people in the state will also be restricted from 9pm to 5am, according to the new orders. The ban on birthday celebrations, political, social, and cultural events will continue.







