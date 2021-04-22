Covid-19 live: Maharashtra imposes fresh curbs amid coronavirus surge
India, reporting over 2 lakh fresh infections daily, is fighting an uphill battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Although government officials have said that statistics do not show the second wave to be more contagious than the first, the central government has ramped up the production capacity of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir from the current 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month. Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, several states have been imposing restrictions on the movement of people in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus variants, while the country is gearing up for the third phase of its nationwide vaccination drive, slated to begin on May 1. Everyone above the age of 18 will be considered eligible for vaccination under this phase, the central government has said.
• Fresh Covid-19 curbs are in place in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, from Thursday. The restrictions will remain in effect till May 1 in view of the sudden surge in coronavirus disease cases in the state.
• A nationwide shortage in oxygen supply is being reported, with at least 24 Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik dying on Wednesday after their ventilators ran out. Hospitals in Delhi, the national capital, and elsewhere have warned that their supplies of medical oxygen given to severely ill Covid-19 patients are running low.
• On the other side of the world, the United States of America has administered over 200 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. US president Joe Biden called this a "stunning achievement".
-
APR 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son dies of Covid-19
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday took to his Twitter account to inform that his son, Ashish Yechury, has passed away due to Covid-19. "It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury, to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him -- doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers, and innumerable others who stood by us," the veteran leader tweeted.
-
APR 22, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Voting underway in West Bengal, day after state breached 10,000 daily infections
Polling for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal began at 7am on Thursday across 43 constituencies in four districts. This comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting record infections over the past few days, breaching the 10,000- mark of daily infections on Wednesday. The state registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while 58 more people lost their lives.
-
APR 22, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passes away of Covid-19
Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passed away of Covid-19 at the Apollo Hospital in the national capital, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
-
APR 22, 2021 07:11 AM IST
India's CAPF jawans in Covid-19 battlefield
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Thursday informed that several of its jawans have contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Mukesh Saxena, ADG (Med), CAPF, said, "We have stopped admission of non-Covid patients and closed OPD services at the CAPF hospital in Greater Noida. 80 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted at the hospital."
"We have deployed our medical officers and paramedics at the DRDO Covid-19 facility in Delhi and Ahmedabad," he added.
-
APR 22, 2021 07:02 AM IST
CDC issues level-4 travel health notice for India
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level-4 Travel Health Notice for India due to Covid-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country: US Dept of State Bureau of Consular Affairs
