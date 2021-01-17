Covid-19 LIVE updates: 15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985

India wrapped up the first day of its inoculation programme on Saturday, with 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries receiving Covid-19 vaccines across the country, marking it as a historic vaccination drive to defeat SARS-CoV-2.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive will first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Maharashtra and Odisha will not carry out the drill today. While Maharashtra's state health department has clarified that no Covid vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 and 18, Odisha government officials said they will pause the vaccination drive for a day to observe beneficiaries who received the first dose.

Five states faced trouble on Day 1 of the vaccination drive - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand but were resolved quickly, the health ministry said.