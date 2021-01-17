IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE updates: 15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985
A medic shows Covishield vaccine vials, after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Manipal Hospital in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
A medic shows Covishield vaccine vials, after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Manipal Hospital in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(PTI)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE updates: 15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985

Five states faced trouble on Day 1 of the vaccination drive - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand but were resolved quickly, the health ministry said.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:37 PM IST

India wrapped up the first day of its inoculation programme on Saturday, with 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries receiving Covid-19 vaccines across the country, marking it as a historic vaccination drive to defeat SARS-CoV-2.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive will first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Maharashtra and Odisha will not carry out the drill today. While Maharashtra's state health department has clarified that no Covid vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 and 18, Odisha government officials said they will pause the vaccination drive for a day to observe beneficiaries who received the first dose.

Five states faced trouble on Day 1 of the vaccination drive - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand but were resolved quickly, the health ministry said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 17, 2021 03:37 PM IST

    Puducherry logs 35 new Covid-19 cases

    The union territory of Puducherry logged 35 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to38,646, a top Health Department official said on Sunday, reports PTI.

  • JAN 17, 2021 03:18 PM IST

    Odisha registers 183 new cases of coronavirus

    Odisha's Covid-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,33,310 after 183 more people tested positive for the virus, while a fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,900, a health department official said, reports PTI.

  • JAN 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST

    South Korea reports 520 more Covid-19 cases, 72,340 in total

    South Korea reported 520 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 72,340.

    The daily caseload stayed below 600 for seven straight days, after recording 451 on Monday.

  • JAN 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST

    Los Angeles Covid-19 cases top 1 million as outbreak worsens

    The Greater Los Angeles area has surpassed 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, though county scientists estimate actual infections are three times higher.

    The milestone means one in 10 people in LA County has tested positive at some point in the outbreak.

    The health department reported 14,669 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to just over 1 million. The county also added 253 new deaths, for a total of 13,741.

  • JAN 17, 2021 12:57 PM IST

    Highest number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

    Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered Covid-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab.

    The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday.

  • JAN 17, 2021 11:28 AM IST

    China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar New Year

    Worries simmered in mainland China about a potential fresh wave of coronavirus cases ahead of the Lunar New Year next month as authorities on Sunday reported 109 new Covid-19 cases, most of them in Hebei province surrounding Beijing.

    Though the January 16 tally of new cases was less than the previous day's 130, China has in the past week seen the number of daily cases jump to an over 10-month high.

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST

    Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

    Thailand reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total infections to 12,054.

    No death was reported, while 10 of the new cases were imported from abroad, Thailand's Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:09 AM IST

    Active cases in India at 2,08,826

    India's active Covid-19 cases stand at 2,08,826, while 1,01,96,885 people have recovered so far: Union health ministry

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:52 AM IST

    No halt in Covid-19 vaccination sessions, drive to resume from next week: Maharashtra

    Amid reports of a halt in vaccination drive for two days due to glitch in Co-WIN app, the Maharashtra Health Department said that no Covid-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17-18 and they will continue from the next week as per the Central government's guidelines.

    "No Covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid vaccination sessions will be organised in the next week as per GOI guidelines," the health department said.

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:43 AM IST

    15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985

    With 15,144 new cases recorded in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 infection tally goes up to 10,557,985; 181 fresh deaths takes toll to 152,274.

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:42 AM IST

    Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1, says Union health ministry

    India's mammoth vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was successful, the Union health ministry said on Saturday, with 191,181 people given the shot during the first day of the programme. An official of the health ministry said no one hospitalised after being given the Covid-19 vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronvirus coronavirus in india
app
e-paper
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference after meeting with Farmers Union leaders on farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also present. (ANI Photo)
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference after meeting with Farmers Union leaders on farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also present. (ANI Photo)
india news

Govt willing to address farmers' apprehensions, says agriculture minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The agriculture minister reiterated that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and added that laws are enacted for the whole country and many people in the country are happy with the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company had also issued a statement to its users asking them to export their chats from the platform by 11:59pm on January 14, 2021.(FIle photo)
The company had also issued a statement to its users asking them to export their chats from the platform by 11:59pm on January 14, 2021.(FIle photo)
india news

Hike StickerChat shuts down. Here's all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The news of its shutdown comes amidst the privacy row concerning WhatsApp that has driven users to other apps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard.(PTI)
The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard.(PTI)
india news

Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76 pc in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation

ANI, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The international tourism one of the 'Wonders of the World', Taj Mahal, has dropped down to less than one per cent in the year 2020 due to worldwide Covid situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ambu-bikes are equipped with kits, three beacons - two in front, one at the rear - a a siren and a GPS-enabled tablet.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
The ambu-bikes are equipped with kits, three beacons - two in front, one at the rear - a a siren and a GPS-enabled tablet.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
india news

Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The bike has been developed after the CRPF noticed a need for such bikes to reach fast to the narrow roads in tensed areas, especially in the Naxalite zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.
india news

India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine

Reported by Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST
While Nepal PM Oli’s political detractors has painted foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali’s visit to India a damp squib, New Delhi found the visitor committed to cementing bilateral ties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media in this file photo in New Delhi.(ANI)
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media in this file photo in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

With 4 queries and a jibe, Congress continues to question govt over vaccines

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The opposition party has been critical of the government with senior Congress leader Manish Tewari and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan sparring on Twitter on Saturday, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the country's mammoth inoculation drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws.((ANI Photo))
The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws.((ANI Photo))
india news

Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:37 PM IST
He reiterated that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and added that laws are enacted for the whole country and many people in the country are happy with the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effusive in his praise of ADMK founder.(PTI photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effusive in his praise of ADMK founder.(PTI photo)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to MGR, inaugurates Chennai-Kevadiya train in election year

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • PM Narendra Modi had announced at a public meeting in March 2019 in state capital that the Chennai Central railway station would be renamed after MGR following a request by the AIADMK-led government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The flight was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason, the director of Bhopal airport said.(REUTERS)
The flight was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason, the director of Bhopal airport said.(REUTERS)
india news

Kolkata-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:17 PM IST
A Surat-Kolkata IndiGo airlines flight with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to some technical issue, an official said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media on 8th Dec Bharat Bandh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media on 8th Dec Bharat Bandh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

Congress claims India is paying more for Covishield doses, opposes export plan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The party on Sunday asked the Centre why Bharat Biotech's Covaxin costs more than Oxford vaccine, for which India is already paying more than other countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)
india news

Ram temple trust has received around 100 crore donation, says Champat Rai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children playing football on the frozen part of the Dal Lake during a cold winter morning in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
Children playing football on the frozen part of the Dal Lake during a cold winter morning in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of the farmers.(ANI/Twitter)
Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of the farmers.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give 6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:52 PM IST
On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, following the meeting, said talks on seat-sharing between the two sides are likely to conclude by the end of the month.(HT Photo)
State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, following the meeting, said talks on seat-sharing between the two sides are likely to conclude by the end of the month.(HT Photo)
india news

Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:44 PM IST
During the 2016 state elections, too, the two parties had stitched an alliance and bagged 76 of the 294 assembly seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman cannot come back to India as her agent-husband did no give her passport or any other identification proofs.(Representational photo)
The woman cannot come back to India as her agent-husband did no give her passport or any other identification proofs.(Representational photo)
india news

Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:39 PM IST
According to the family, a native to Mahbubnagar in Telangana, the woman is forced to work as housemaid for livelihood in UAE.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved