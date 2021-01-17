Covid-19 LIVE updates: 15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985
India wrapped up the first day of its inoculation programme on Saturday, with 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries receiving Covid-19 vaccines across the country, marking it as a historic vaccination drive to defeat SARS-CoV-2.
Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive will first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
Maharashtra and Odisha will not carry out the drill today. While Maharashtra's state health department has clarified that no Covid vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 and 18, Odisha government officials said they will pause the vaccination drive for a day to observe beneficiaries who received the first dose.
Five states faced trouble on Day 1 of the vaccination drive - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand but were resolved quickly, the health ministry said.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 17, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Puducherry logs 35 new Covid-19 cases
The union territory of Puducherry logged 35 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to38,646, a top Health Department official said on Sunday, reports PTI.
-
JAN 17, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Odisha registers 183 new cases of coronavirus
Odisha's Covid-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,33,310 after 183 more people tested positive for the virus, while a fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,900, a health department official said, reports PTI.
-
JAN 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST
South Korea reports 520 more Covid-19 cases, 72,340 in total
South Korea reported 520 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 72,340.
The daily caseload stayed below 600 for seven straight days, after recording 451 on Monday.
-
JAN 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Los Angeles Covid-19 cases top 1 million as outbreak worsens
The Greater Los Angeles area has surpassed 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, though county scientists estimate actual infections are three times higher.
The milestone means one in 10 people in LA County has tested positive at some point in the outbreak.
The health department reported 14,669 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to just over 1 million. The county also added 253 new deaths, for a total of 13,741.
-
JAN 17, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Highest number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation
Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered Covid-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab.
The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday.
-
JAN 17, 2021 11:28 AM IST
China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar New Year
Worries simmered in mainland China about a potential fresh wave of coronavirus cases ahead of the Lunar New Year next month as authorities on Sunday reported 109 new Covid-19 cases, most of them in Hebei province surrounding Beijing.
Though the January 16 tally of new cases was less than the previous day's 130, China has in the past week seen the number of daily cases jump to an over 10-month high.
-
JAN 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Thailand reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total infections to 12,054.
No death was reported, while 10 of the new cases were imported from abroad, Thailand's Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
-
JAN 17, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Active cases in India at 2,08,826
India's active Covid-19 cases stand at 2,08,826, while 1,01,96,885 people have recovered so far: Union health ministry
-
JAN 17, 2021 09:52 AM IST
No halt in Covid-19 vaccination sessions, drive to resume from next week: Maharashtra
Amid reports of a halt in vaccination drive for two days due to glitch in Co-WIN app, the Maharashtra Health Department said that no Covid-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17-18 and they will continue from the next week as per the Central government's guidelines.
"No Covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid vaccination sessions will be organised in the next week as per GOI guidelines," the health department said.
-
JAN 17, 2021 09:43 AM IST
15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985
With 15,144 new cases recorded in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 infection tally goes up to 10,557,985; 181 fresh deaths takes toll to 152,274.
-
JAN 17, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1, says Union health ministry
India's mammoth vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was successful, the Union health ministry said on Saturday, with 191,181 people given the shot during the first day of the programme. An official of the health ministry said no one hospitalised after being given the Covid-19 vaccine.
Govt willing to address farmers' apprehensions, says agriculture minister
Hike StickerChat shuts down. Here's all you need to know
Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76 pc in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation
Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine
With 4 queries and a jibe, Congress continues to question govt over vaccines
Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister
PM Modi pays tribute to MGR, inaugurates Chennai-Kevadiya train in election year
- PM Narendra Modi had announced at a public meeting in March 2019 in state capital that the Chennai Central railway station would be renamed after MGR following a request by the AIADMK-led government.
Kolkata-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal
Congress claims India is paying more for Covishield doses, opposes export plan
Ram temple trust has received around ₹100 crore donation, says Champat Rai
Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD
- The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give ₹6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'
Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal
Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation
