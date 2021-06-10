Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown in parts of Karnataka may be extended by a week, says minister
india news

Covid-19 lockdown in parts of Karnataka may be extended by a week, says minister

Covid-19 in Karnataka: CM B S Yediyurappa directed officials to ensure guidelines are being followed in micro containment zones, a statement issued by the CMO read.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with deputy commissioners of various districts over the Covid-19 situation in state.(HT file photo)

The lockdown imposed in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district to arrest the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) may be extended by a week, said district-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday. The ongoing lockdown will end on June 14.

The minister was speaking after attending a virtual meeting called by chief minister BS Yediyurappa to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in state.

Deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan and state home minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present in the meeting. Deputy commissioners of Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru districts were also a part of the meeting as the test positivity rate was in these districts high last week.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as was expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

Officials concerned were asked to bring down the positivity rate in the state to below five per cent, the statement said, adding that the CM instructed them to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic.

He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement added. "Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test," it read.

"The chief minister today held a meeting with the districts where the number of cases is high. The next course of action will be decided by the CM by either today evening or tomorrow morning," Ashwathnarayan told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada's Poojary said he has called a meeting of MPs and MLAs in the district on Friday to discuss what exemptions, if any, will to given to people during the next lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus b. s. yediyurappa karnataka
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP