Covid-19: Nadda congratulates Himachal govt for 100% vaccination of adults

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated Himachal Pradesh government for inoculating all the adults of the state with at least one dose of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing the world's fastest vaccination drive.

"Himachal has become the first state in the country, which administered first dose of corona vaccine to every adult citizen. I congratulate the people and the government of Himachal Pradesh for this achievement. Under the leadership of respected prime minister @narendramodi, India's vaccination campaign is the fastest in the world," according to the translation BJP chief's tweet. He is a member of Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh government announced achieving the milestone on Sunday.

"The state has completed the first dose of the vaccination to people of 18 plus age group with 100 per cent completion and it aims to complete hundred per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021," said the state's health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal.

The health minister also said that the state government will organise a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with beneficiaries and health care workers of the state government.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 96 cases of Covid-19, which pushed it's tally to to 2,13,341. The death toll climbed to 3,579 as three more people succumbed to the infection, according to state health department.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,643, the official said.