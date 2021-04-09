Home / India News / Covid-19: No more platform tickets at these Maharashtra railway stations
india news

Covid-19: No more platform tickets at these Maharashtra railway stations

The Central Railway official also rubbished rumours of overcrowding at railway stations and discouraged people from sharing such videos.
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Western and Central Railways authorities said women passengers do not need to show their identity cards or scan a QR code on their smart phones in their bid to travel by suburban trains.(Praful Gangurde)

The Indian Railways has decided to stop selling platform tickets at Maharashtra's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from Friday. The move comes in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra, with the state reaching near the 60,000 mark in the past week. 

"Sale of platform tickets have been stopped with immediate effect from today at the following stations —Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, Panvel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, told news agency ANI.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Rubbishing rumours of overcrowding at railway stations, the CPRO said, "Some old videos showing large crowds at various stations are making rounds on social media. Some reports also falsely mention that there is a mass movement of people. We appeal to everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours," the official said,

Last month, the Central Railway hiked the price of platform tickets at some key stations under the Nagpur and Bhusawal divisionsin order to discourage citizens from overcrowding the platform. "The platform tickets are priced at Rs50 at Nagpur station and Rs30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division," an official said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vaccine shortage a serious issue, not an Utsav: Rahul Gandhi slams PM’s idea

Asserted navigational rights off Lakshadweep without India’s permission: US Navy

Rahul writes to PM Modi, asks why govt allowed Covid-19 vaccine exports

News updates from HT: Mumbai Mayor says no information on scheduled vaccines

Prices of platform tickets at Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Badnera, Madgaon, Shegaon, Akola, Amravati and Khandwa stations in Bhusawal division had already been raised from 10 to 50 before last month's hike. This is a commonplace practice for many years and is used as a short-term measure for crowd control.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions as part of which a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30 has been announced. Non-essential shops will also remain closed till April 30 in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus uddhav thackrey central railways coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP