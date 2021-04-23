Covid-19: Puducherry under complete 4-day lockdown from today

The Puducherry administration imposed a complete lockdown in the union territory (UT) in view of the surge in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The lockdown will be in place from 10pm on Friday to 5am on April 26, the territorial government announced on Tuesday. A night curfew from 10pm to 5am is already in place in the UT.

"A total lockdown will be observed in the whole of the Union Territory from 10 PM on April 23 to 5 AM on April 26 as part of the measures to contain spread of the virus in Puducherry," a release from the office of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

The lockdown comes in the backdrop of the UT registering 987 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 50,580. The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 5,923. Four more people died of the virus, pushing the death toll to 726.

Here is all you need to know about the lockdown:

All shops and businesses will be allowed to function till 2pm in view of the lockdown, a government release said. Hotels and restaurants, however, will be permitted to sell eatables after 2pm, it added.

Marriage functions with a limited number of guests will be permitted, the release said.

No religious events involving processions or a large gathering will be allowed and people will be allowed to pray at places of worship as long as they adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols, according to the release.

Masks and sanitisers will be sold at subsidised prices at the cooperative milk parlours from Wednesday, the government release said.

The number of beds for inpatients in Covid-19 hospitals will be increased, new Covid-19 care centres will be opened and availability of medicines and other medical facilities will be ensured, the release said.

(with PTI inputs)