Covid-19 safety rules violated at New Delhi Railway Station

Even as the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reached unprecedented levels, safety protocols and guidelines have gone for a toss in several cities and states. People continue to violate two prime guards against the viral infection - masks and social distancing.

Visuals released by news agency ANI on Wednesday showed New Delhi Railway Station swarming with people without facial masks. Additionally, no security personnel has been spotted asking people to maintain social distancing.

The images come a day after the national capital's Covid-19 trajectory landed in the red zone. On Tuesday, Delhi's daily caseload rose sharply past the 5,000-mark in what has been termed as the fourth wave of infections.

A total of 5,100 fresh infections took the cumulative tally to 685,062 and 17 new fatalities pushed the toll to 11,113 in the city-state, according to the health bulletin. In a cause of concern for authorities, the active cases soared further in the 24-hour timespan.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had confirmed that the city-state is witnessing the fourth wave of infections, even as the rest of the country is reeling from the second wave.

“For the rest of the country, one may call it the second wave. But for Delhi, this is the fourth wave. We are heading towards the fourth peak. This wave is witnessing an exponential increase in cases and spreading very fast. It is concerning but there is nothing to panic because this wave is also less severe in terms of a number of deaths and cases that require hospitalisation, admission to ICU, etc,” Kejriwal said at a digital news briefing.

Delhi witnessed its first wave in June, followed by the second in September and the third wave in November, which has been the worst so far, with the highest case tally of 8,593.

On Wednesday, India recorded over 1.15 lakh new cases of Covid-19 - highest since the pandemic began - pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union health ministry.

The single-day rise in Covid-19 cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8am showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting Covid-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.