Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most

Maharashtra is reporting a spurt in daily Covid-19 cases setting the alarm bells ringing. On Thursday, it reported the highest daily spike in more than 75 days after 5,427 people were found infected with the Covid-19 in the span of 24 hours. Out of these, 736 cases were registered in Mumbai, which pushed the state tally to 2,081,520. The death toll increased to 51,669 after 38 people succumbed to the disease.

Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Amravati while a sizable number of the cases are also coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, news agency PTI reported citing an official from the health department.

As per experts, the relaxations in Covid-19 norms have led to the rise in cases. These "small curves" (spurts in infections) are happening due to lax behaviour as gatherings, weddings and various functions are happening and no physical distancing is being followed, news agency PTI quoted Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, as saying.

Here are the key cities contributing maximum to the overall state tally:

Amravati

Amravati has witnessed the sharpest spike in cases in the state this week. The number of new cases in the district jumped from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday. Experts attributed the rise to Covid-19 mutations detected and flouting of Covid-19 rules while being in a public space. On Thursday, the authorities announced a weekend lockdown from 8pm on Saturday to 7am on Monday.

Yavatmal

Since February 1, Yavatmal is seeing a rise in the daily cases of infection. Along with Amaravati, Covid-19 mutation has also been detected in the Yavatmal. In Yavatmal samples, a mutation named N440K, which is commonly seen in Andhra Pradesh, has been found.

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night in view of the outbreak. All services, markets except the essential ones will remain closed in the district.

Mumbai

As of Thursday evening, Mumbai city had a total of 11,432 confirmed cases of infection. Experts say people are showing laxity in adherence to the Covid norms which is resulting in the rise of daily cases.

Akola division

Till Thursday evening, the tally in Akola division was at 81,504 and the death toll at 1,671. Earlier, the state government ordered the local administration to declare the areas having a high prevalence of Covid-19 as containment zones to check further transmission of the disease.

Nagpur

Nagpur division's caseload till now is 2,15,828 and the death toll stands at 4,746. On Thursday, it had reported 644 fresh cases while six patients died of the infection.

