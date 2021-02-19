Covid-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'
Redressal meets for citizens, popularly known as 'janta darbars', of NCP ministers in Maharashtra have been postponed for two weeks in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the party said on Friday.
In a statement, the NCP said people can email their problems to ncpjantadarbar@gmail.com during this period.
Incidentally, two of the NCP's ministers, Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope, had, on Thursday, announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus.
Such janta darbars were being held by the party since August last year.
As on Thursday, Maharashtra had a caseload of 20,81,520, including 51,669 deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Face mask only shield against coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary
- Prime Minister Modi in a tweet shared a video highlighting the influence the Maratha king has had on generations of Indians.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-risk contact of Covid-19 patient in Mumbai? Quarantine at home or face jail
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to file first information reports (FIR) against home-quarantine violators and then send them to mandatory institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no loss to life reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene content case: Sherlyn Chopra moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor murder case: Palghar cops rule out kidnap theory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena legislator seeks probe against MMRDA chief for breach of confidentiality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt-Governor battle is all set to intensify further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sealing of buildings back in Mumbai amid Maharashtra Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox