Covid-19 surge: MP CM launches 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the importance of maintaining hygiene and drew circles in front of shops to ensure customers follow social distancing in marketplaces.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media during a press conference, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)

To curb the rising cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign. In an attempt to raise awareness about Covid-19 in Bhopal, the CM urged all citizens to wear masks at all times. 

CM Chouhan also spoke on the importance of maintaining hygiene and drew circles in front of shops to ensure customers follow social distancing in marketplaces.  

"Those who are capable, I appeal to them to distribute face masks among the underprivileged. The government will also try to distribute masks. I have asked women self-help groups to stitch masks at war footing. I appeal to everyone to wear face masks. I am hopeful that we would not let the situation deteriorate," he said, according to news agency ANI. He also urged people to celebrate the upcoming festival of Holi at home.

Coronavirus cases in India have seen a sudden spike in the last few weeks. On Wednesday, the country saw 47,262 new cases and 275 deaths, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 11,734,058 people have been infected with the virus in total while the death toll has reached 160,441. Meanwhile, 11,205,160 have been discharged with 23,907 recoveries being recorded on Wednesday. 

In Madhya Pradesh, there are currently 8,592 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 2,64,575 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 3,908 fatalities have been reported, according to the ministry data.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the government was considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities.

"Around 300 to 400 Covid-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines." Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur have been put under lockdown every Sunday. 

