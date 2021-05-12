Covid-19: Telangana to be under 10-day lockdown from today

The Telangana government announced that the state will go under a 10-day lockdown in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Wednesday. The lockdown will begin at 10am on May 12 and will be in place till May 22. However, there will be a relaxation of lockdown from 6am to 10am everyday, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Also Read: Out of Covaxin, 125 Delhi government jab centres for 18-44 age group to be shut

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday in which it was decided that the four-hour relaxation period for people for their 'general activities and needs'. The decision to impose the lockdown comes within a week of the CM's statement that there will be no imposition of partial or complete lockdown in the state as it would lead to total collapse of the state’s economy.

Here is what is allowed and what's not:

- Agricultural activities and work in allied sectors will be allowed, according to the release. "Works related to agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the agriculture machines, running of rice mills, transport of the paddy and rice, supplying paddy to FCI, fertiliser and seeds shops and manufacturing companies and other agri-based sectors are exempted from the lockdown," the statement said.

- All medical and health services in government and private hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturing units, medical distributors, and medical shops will be operational. Those working at these places will be given special passes for travelling.

- Between 6am and 10am everyday, all the shops and businesses will be open. "For the remaining 20 hours, the lockdown would be strictly implemented. Only essential services would be allowed during the lockdown,” the official release said.

- Another cabinet meeting was scheduled for May 20 to review the situation and take a call on whether the lockdown should be extended.

- Exemption will be given to those working as part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

- State government offices will be open but with only 33 per cent of their staff members.

- With prior permission, marriages with a maximum number of 40 guests will be allowed. For funerals, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed.

- All cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs, gyms, amusement parks and sports stadiums will be closed. “The Director General of Police has been instructed to strictly implement the lockdown following the Covid guidelines,” the official release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON