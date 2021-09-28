Covid-19: These five states are reporting more than 1,000 cases daily

A steady decline in the cases of the coronavirus disease has been recorded in most parts of the country even as some states continue to report more than a thousand daily new infections.

At present, Kerala accounts for about 55 per cent of all active cases in the nation having recorded more than 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at around 37,000. Tamil Nadu is also witnessing a rise in daily coronavirus cases and the number of active cases in the state currently stands at 17,261. In Andhra, the number of active cases is 12,482, while the hill state of Mizoram that has been reporting a spike in daily infections recently has an active caseload of 8,880. Mizoram has been figuring among the top five contributors for over a week now reporting over 1,500 cases on an average every day.

Nationally, the pandemic figures are not particularly grim with over 20 states and union territories recording less than 100 new Covid-19 cases a day. For the first time in six months, the total number of Covid-19 active cases in India is below the three lakh-mark.

The current active case count in India stands at 299,620. At its peak during the second wave in May, this figure had risen to a high of 3.745 million. This was the fourth consecutive week when the country saw a fall in fresh infections after the cases rose for a week due to a massive surge in Kerala.

Since the middle of May, the number of Covid-19 cases has been falling steadily with active cases now comprising 0.89 per cent of total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 97.78 per cent, the ministry's data stated. Latest figures revealed there was a decrease of 3,856 active cases in the last 24 hours.

At present, at least 25,000 new cases are being recorded every day across the country. On Sunday, India registered 26,041 new coronavirus cases of which Kerala contributed 15,951 cases, while Maharashtra reported another 3,200 new infections.