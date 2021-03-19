Covid-19: These states in India are least affected by 'second wave'

India on Friday reported nearly 40,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry. The spike of 18,918 cases from Thursday has taken the active cases tally to over 2.71 lakh, while 154 fatalities increased the death toll to 1.59 lakh.

The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

However, amid this steady surge in cases across the country, there are many states where the situation is under control. Either the daily spike in these states is not much or the fatality has been brought to zero.

Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh are 16 states and Union territories (UTs) that have not reported any fatality from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Here's a list of the states where the Covid-19 situation is under control

> Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported only one case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The state currently has only three active Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.018 per cent.

> Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday also reported one new case of Covid-19. The archipelago currently has five active Covid-19 cases and all five cases are in the South Andaman district, news agency PTI reported quoting a health official. The tally in the Islands has been reported to be over 5,000 till date.

> Nagaland on Thursday reported zero cases of Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive day, PTI quoted state health minister S Pangyu Phom as saying. The state tally amounts to 12,225, with an active caseload of only seven.

> The Union territory of Ladakh on Thursday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, 10 are positive cases suspected in Leh and one in Kargil. The active caseload in Ladakh stands at 51.

> The active cases in the state of Meghalaya currently stands at 32. As per the Meghalaya government, the death toll in the state stands at 148 with over 13,000 recoveries.

The cumulative recoveries of the country stand at over 11 million with a recovery rate of more than 96 per cent, as per the health ministry.