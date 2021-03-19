IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19: These states in India are least affected by 'second wave'
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: These states in India are least affected by 'second wave'

Here's a list of the states where the Covid-19 situation is under control.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST

India on Friday reported nearly 40,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry. The spike of 18,918 cases from Thursday has taken the active cases tally to over 2.71 lakh, while 154 fatalities increased the death toll to 1.59 lakh.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

However, amid this steady surge in cases across the country, there are many states where the situation is under control. Either the daily spike in these states is not much or the fatality has been brought to zero.

Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh are 16 states and Union territories (UTs) that have not reported any fatality from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Here's a list of the states where the Covid-19 situation is under control

> Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported only one case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The state currently has only three active Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.018 per cent.

> Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday also reported one new case of Covid-19. The archipelago currently has five active Covid-19 cases and all five cases are in the South Andaman district, news agency PTI reported quoting a health official. The tally in the Islands has been reported to be over 5,000 till date.

> Nagaland on Thursday reported zero cases of Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive day, PTI quoted state health minister S Pangyu Phom as saying. The state tally amounts to 12,225, with an active caseload of only seven.

> The Union territory of Ladakh on Thursday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, 10 are positive cases suspected in Leh and one in Kargil. The active caseload in Ladakh stands at 51.

> The active cases in the state of Meghalaya currently stands at 32. As per the Meghalaya government, the death toll in the state stands at 148 with over 13,000 recoveries.

The cumulative recoveries of the country stand at over 11 million with a recovery rate of more than 96 per cent, as per the health ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

CAA implementation in Assam will be stopped if Congress comes to power: Rahul

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if the Congress comes to power, then it will cease the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) in the state. Addressing a rally in the state, Gandhi also slammed the BJP at the Centre for the decline in democracy, increasing unemployment amongst youth, Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and farm laws protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
india news

East Ladakh stand-off with China on US top official Lloyd Austin’s India agenda

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:58 PM IST
US defence secretary, who lands in Delhi this evening, had called China a “pacing threat” during his Senate confirmation hearing, underlining that Beijing presents “the most significant threat going forward”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance amendment bill 'flawed'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prioritisation process for Covid-19 vaccine is a dynamic process(PTI)
The prioritisation process for Covid-19 vaccine is a dynamic process(PTI)
india news

‘Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation': Harsh Vardhan in LS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said it is not necessary, scientifically, to give each and every person in the country the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Air passengers from eight states to undergo Covid-19 tests on arrival in Manipur

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The eight states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. Passengers will be allowed to leave after the collection of samples and will have to remain in isolation until they get their reports
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: These states in India are least affected by 'second wave'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Here's a list of the states where the Covid-19 situation is under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Four tigers missing for a year from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:08 AM IST
An official said the tigers may have moved out and gone to Madhya Pradesh. Such movements have been reported earlier too, but the possibility of their death also cannot be ruled out
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was transferred Home Guard, which is a low-key posting, by the state government.(HT_PRINT)
Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was transferred Home Guard, which is a low-key posting, by the state government.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Sena defends Param Bir Singh in Saamana, says Delhi lobby had a 'grudge'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Shiv Sena in its Saamana editorial on Friday said Param Bir Singh's transfer in relation to the Antilia bomb scare incident does not mean he is guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Foreign tourist arrivals will not revive before 2023: Report

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Citing the IATA March survey, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said 80% of visitors do not want to travel due to quarantine rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (HT Photo)
Representative Image (HT Photo)
india news

India sees worst Covid-19 spike this year, nearly 40,000 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
India recorded 39,726 new cases of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning, taking its infection tally to 11,514,331.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)
india news

Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Gadkari said the absence of a fitness certificate will mean automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15. The registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
india news

At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Maharashtra as well as Mumbai, India’s worst Covid-19-hit state and the city, reported the sharpest one-day spike of 25,833 and 2,877 infections on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Avoid misogynistic comments in sexual offence cases: Here’s what SC told courts

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:18 AM IST
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat set aside a July 2020 order of the Madhya Pradesh high court asking a molestation case accused to get a rakhi tied on his wrist by the complainant as a condition for bail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament building in New Delhi
Parliament building in New Delhi
india news

Budget session LIVE: No one should doubt Covid-19 vaccines, says health minister

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The second and final half of the Budget session began on March 8, and will end on April 8. The first half was held between January 29 and February 13.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP