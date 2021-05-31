Covid-19 tracker: Fall in new infections as Sunday saw rise of over 153,000 case
- More than 153,000 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday took the country's caseload to over 28 million, according to the data.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Topics
-
This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch
-
Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch
-
76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch
-
Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch